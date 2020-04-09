Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
Moses Mink Jr.


1935 - 2020
Moses Mink Jr. Obituary
Moses Mink Jr.

Knoxville - Moses Mink Jr., age 84 of Knoxville, passed away April 8, 2020. He was a member of Carter Road Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Mode and Lottie Mink, wife Loretta (Karnes) Mink, and daughter Marlene Mink Collins. Survived by daughter Elizabeth (Mink) Bridges and husband Jerry, son in law Danny and Rowena Collins, grandchildren; Jason and Debbie Collins, Jeff and Gwen Bridges, Gary and Samantha Collins, greatgrandchildren; Nicholas, Bradley and Cayden Collins, Makayla Bridges, and sister Delores Koontz. Family and friends will meet at Glenwood Cemetery at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service on Saturday, April 11, 2020, with Rev. Danny Bridges officiating. Pallbearers will be: Jerry and Jeff Bridges, Danny, Gary, Jason, Bradley and Nick Collins. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
