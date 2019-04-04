|
Moshanda R. Ash-McNair
Knoxville, TN
Moshanda Renee Ash-McNair retired her earthly wings on March 28, 2019. At 45, this angel took up a higher calling and finished her time here on earth. Those she'll always love but watch from afar are her 5 heartbeats, her children: Jack Bolden, Maurice Ash, Jalisa (Jennifer) Ash, Travon Ash and JaQuasia McNair; her parents: Bertha (Jerome) Ash-Tate and Melvin Yarbrough; grandmothers: Irene Ash (maternal) and Ethel Campbell (paternal); siblings: Rodney Ash, Precious Ash, LaTashia Foster, Karen Thompson, T'Anndra Yarbrough and Melvin Yarbrough II; grandchildren: Jai'Zya Bolden, Maurice Ash Jr., Nah'Lea Ash, Cali Nolan and Ja'Miaz MoShan; and a long loving list of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
Moshanda is resting at Unity Mortuary and will lie in repose on Thursday afternoon. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1-2 PM at First AME Zion Church, 1900 McCalla Avenue, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Rev. Michael McNair officiating.
