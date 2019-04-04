Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Reposing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First AME Zion Church
1900 McCalla Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moshanda Ash-McNair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moshanda R. Ash-McNair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Moshanda R. Ash-McNair Obituary
Moshanda R. Ash-McNair

Knoxville, TN

Moshanda Renee Ash-McNair retired her earthly wings on March 28, 2019. At 45, this angel took up a higher calling and finished her time here on earth. Those she'll always love but watch from afar are her 5 heartbeats, her children: Jack Bolden, Maurice Ash, Jalisa (Jennifer) Ash, Travon Ash and JaQuasia McNair; her parents: Bertha (Jerome) Ash-Tate and Melvin Yarbrough; grandmothers: Irene Ash (maternal) and Ethel Campbell (paternal); siblings: Rodney Ash, Precious Ash, LaTashia Foster, Karen Thompson, T'Anndra Yarbrough and Melvin Yarbrough II; grandchildren: Jai'Zya Bolden, Maurice Ash Jr., Nah'Lea Ash, Cali Nolan and Ja'Miaz MoShan; and a long loving list of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.

Moshanda is resting at Unity Mortuary and will lie in repose on Thursday afternoon. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1-2 PM at First AME Zion Church, 1900 McCalla Avenue, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Rev. Michael McNair officiating.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Ms. Ash-McNair's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now