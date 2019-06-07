|
Mozelle Carrie Wells
Knoxville - Mozelle Carrie Wells, "MOM-MAW", age 94, went straight into the arms of Jesus at 9:05 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Mozelle was born on March 24, 1925 in Dandridge, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Cletis Jennings Wells; son, Larry Gerald Wells; and grandson, Chad Campbell. Mom-maw is survived by daughter, Sandra Campbell (Jerry), daughter, Joyce Joseph (Tony), and daughter-in-law, Angie Wells (Larry); seven grandchildren: Kevin Campbell (Sarah), Craig Wells, Jennifer Cleveland (Steve), Brent Wells (Angela), Robby Joseph (Emily), Tracy Cate (Brandon), and Michael Joseph; nine great-grandchildren, Kate & Noelle Campbell, Kingston and Weston Wells, Audrey Kate and Maria Joseph, Jeremiah Cate and Baby Cate coming soon, Elizabeth Cleveland and Baby Brother on the way; special friends, Beth Hamlin, Pat Horton, Suzie Huffaker, Mary and Troy Painter, and Gene Rimmer.
Mom-Maw will be remembered for all the beautiful wedding gowns, beauty pageant dresses, cloth evangelism books, pillow¬case dresses & shorts to send overseas, clown ministry costumes, and over 300 outdoor easter costumes she created and sewed. She will also be remembered for her beautiful flowers and impressive vegetable gardens. She was an active and faithful member of Gayland Heights Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she was a founding member and also held many roles in the church to serve her Savior. She was a sunday school teacher, VBS director, missions director, church hostess and decorations, and choir member. She will mostly be remembered for her love for the Lord, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her friends. Her passion was serving Jesus and pouring her life and love into each and every one of us.
We would like to thank the staff at UT Hospital PCU, for the wonderful care given to our mom. A special thanks to Clay, Joyce, Teresa, Kaitlen, Tori, & Megan. We love you, Mom-Maw.
We miss you so much already, but we know that you are with Jesus and are more alive now than you have ever been before.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am, with services to follow at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. Family and friends will go in procession after the service to Berry Highland South Cemetery. 9010 E Simpson Rd for committal service and interment.
Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019
