Mozelle Wells
Knoxville - Mozelle Carrie Wells, MOM-MAW, age 94, went straight into the arms of Jesus at 9:05 AM on Saturday, June 1. Mozelle was born on March 24, 1925 in Dandridge, Tennessee. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 31 years, Cletis Jennings Wells; Son, Larry Gerald Wells; and Grandson, Chad Campbell. Mom-maw is survived by Daughter, Sandra Campbell (Jerry), Daughter, Joyce Joseph (Tony), and Daughter-in-law, Angie Wells (Larry). Seven grandchildren: Kevin Campbell (Sarah), Craig Wells, Jennifer Cleveland (Steve), Brent Wells (Angela), Robby Joseph (Emily), Tracy Cate (Brandon), & Michael Joseph. Nine great grandchildren-Kate & Noelle Campbell, Kingston & Weston Wells, Audrey Kate & Maria Joseph, Jeremiah Cate & Baby Cate coming soon, Elizabeth Cleveland & Baby Brother on the way. Special friends-Beth Hamlin, Pat Horton, Suzie Huffaker, Mary & Troy Painter, and Gene Rimmer. Mom-Maw will be remembered for all the beautiful wedding gowns, beauty pageant dresses, cloth evangelism books, pillowcase dresses & shorts to send overseas, clown ministry costumes, and over 300 Outdoor Easter Drama costumes she created and sewed. Also, for her beautiful flowers and impressive vegetable gardens. She was an active and faithful member of Gayland Heights Baptist church for over 60 years. She was a founding member and also held many roles in the church to serve her Savior. She was a Sunday School teacher, VBS director, Missions director, church hostess & decorations, and choir member. But mostly, she will be remembered for her love for the Lord, grandchildren, great grandchildren & her friends. This was her passion. Serving Jesus and pouring her life and love into each and everyone of us. We would like to thank the staff at UT hospital PCU, for the wonderful care given to our Mom. A special thanks to Clay, Joyce, Teresa, Kaitlen, Tori, & Megan. We love you, Mom-Maw. We miss you so much already, but we know that you are with Jesus and are more alive now than you have ever been before. The family will receive Friends on June 8, from 10 - 11:30 a.m. with services to follow at Betty Funeral Home, 3704 Champan Highway, Knoxville, TN. Family and friends will go in procession after the service to Berry Highland South Memorial Gardens 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN for committal service and interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 6, 2019