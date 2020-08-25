1/1
Muriel Cooper
Muriel Cooper

Knoxville - Muriel Pickel Cooper - of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 88. She was a member at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was the Bible School President and sang in the choir. She enjoyed making and painting plaster of Paris figurines with the children. There was nothing she couldn't do. Muriel loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by them. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel Deadrick Pickel and Clara Catherine Breeden Pickel; brothers and sisters, Evelyn (John) Craig, Alford (Cleo) Pickel, Wesley (Louise) Pickel, Irene (Henry) Wilson, Fleta Pickel, Harvey (Clara) Pickel, and Earnest Pickel; brother-in-law, Walter Dutton; and grandson, Matthew Cooper. Survived by husband of 66 years, Raymond Cooper; daughter, Marilyn Cooper (Martin) Turner; son, Dennis (Teresa) Cooper; grandchildren, Buck (Josette) Turner, Mitchell (Danielle) Turner, Sean (Kristen) Cooper, Bryan (Charley) Cooper, Cedrick (Aleesha) Grindstaff, Phillip (Daisy) Cooper, and Hannah Mason; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Dutton; and several nieces and nephews. There will a Call-of-Convenience 11:00 AM-4:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will hold private graveside services on Saturday with Rev. Bruce Martin officiating. Grandsons will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
AUG
29
Graveside service
