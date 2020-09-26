Murriel Dean
Knoxville - Murriel Chester Dean, age 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept 25th, 2020. He is now rejoicing in heaven with his best friend and bride of over 62 years, Janey Dean. Janey passed away six months ago and his heart never stopped longing for her. Our parents loved each other and were the best of friends. As a child growing up, we never saw them argue, and dad always kissed her good bye whenever he was leaving. Our hearts are hurting after losing two parents in six months, but our trust in the Lord gives us comfort in knowing that they are in a better place and waiting for us to join them. He leaves behind a very dear sister, Ruth, who he talked to on the phone every night at eight o'clock for years. Our prayers are with her too.
Murriel was born in Fulgham, Kentucky on May 7th, 1933. Murriel, "Chet", was an amazing husband and father. He was the last of the rare breed of men that could fix anything. He was always bigger than life, and relished in being able to fix whatever our problems were. He only had a high school education, but he was one of the most brilliant men we ever had the gift of knowing. Murriel worked for International Harvester for many years and our family moved at least six times as he made his way up the ladder. He made a huge decision to not move away from Knoxville after only being here for a few months. We all are thankful for our family being able to stay here. While in Knoxville, Murriel was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. He was a huge part of his Sunday school class, but also enjoyed many years on the basketball court. He loved University of Kentucky basketball "GO BIG BLUE", watching westerns, and working in his garden. He was a Shriner, a Mason, and also served in the Army as an MP.
Murriel was preceded in death by his parents, Iris Ann and Arthur Dean. He is survived by son, Mark Dean, Sr. (Wendy); daughters, Shelley Weiss (Kevin) and Melanie Simpson (Parrish); grandchildren, Mark Jr., Chastity, Madyn, Dylan, Tyler, Nathan, Jonathon, and Kaitlyn; sister Ruth Floyd; sister-in-laws, Agnes McMillin, Brenda Frields and Joyce Dean; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with family will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday morning at Berry Highland West with Chad Sparks officiating. Services will be live streamed on the Rose Mann Heritage Chapel facebook page. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com