Myra D. Payne

Knoxville, TN

Myra D. Payne passed away March 8 2019 after a short hospital stay. She was 89 years old.

Myra was a member of St. Mark Methodist Church, Northshore. She was a Registered Dietician, and worked in several local hospitals and medical facilities. She was an avid flower gardener, and enjoyed china painting.

Myra is preceded in death by her husband, William Payne, and her son, Brett Payne.

She is survived by her daughter, Fonda P. Wicker, and her son, Cory Payne.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Skip White officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to: St. Mark Methodist Church, 7001 Northshore Drive SW Knoxville, TN 37919-8530,St. Jude Medical Center or to Camp Wesley Woods, 329 Wesley Woods Road, Townsend, TN 37882, www.campwesleywoods.com

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Payne family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
