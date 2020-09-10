Myra S. Tutwiler



Myra Lynn Smith Tutwiler left this life to be with God on August 13, 2020 after fighting Covid-19 for 36 days. Her husband, Richard Tutwiler, preceded her in death on July 18, 2020, also from Covid-19.



Myra is survived by her four loving children; Kristi Steinberg (Doug) of Reston, VA; Laura Criswell (Harry) of Naples, FL and Potomac, MD; Stephen Tutwiler (Ingrid) of Denver, CO; and Suzanne Chamberland (David) of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her nine adoring grandchildren to whom she was Mimi— Ashley McNamara (Mark) of Pocatello, ID; Heather Chamberland of Chicago, IL; Brittany Tutwiler of Columbus, OH; Emily Little of Baltimore, MD; Claire Hammer (Travis) of Fort Worth, TX; Rachel Breitbach (Caleb) of Denver, CO; Harry Criswell, IV, Charles Criswell and Sarah Criswell, all of Potomac, MD—and four cherished great-grandchildren; Jackson and Remy McNamara of Pocatello, ID and Beck and Lola Breitbach of Denver, CO, and her beloved King Charles Cavalier, Callie.



Myra grew up as only child in East Tennessee, adored by father, Lynn B. Smith, and mother, Trula Irwin Smith, and four aunts who helped raise her; Ruth Faser (Knoxville, TN), Nannie-Jo Lee (Kingsport, TN), Jewell Hunter (Knoxville, TN) and survived by, Nelle Irwin Strange (Knoxville, TN). She spent summers on the dairy farm of her grandparents, Charlie and Grace Irwin in Concord, TN, where she helped milk cows and bail hay, worked in the garden, canned fruit, preserves and vegetables, and learned to cook many of her family's favorite meals. Myra was the oldest of all her cousins and survived by Charles Lee (Atlanta, GA), Ann Lee Lawrence (Nashville, TN), Joy Strange (Nashville, TN), Nancy Hunter Wallace (Fort Collins, CO), and Bill Strange (Phoenix, AZ).



Myra graduated East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. She became board-certified as a Radiological Technologist while working and training in a two-year program at Holstein Valley Community Hospital in Kingsport, TN. Upon completing the program she was thrilled to be hired by the prestigious Abercrombie Radiology Group in Knoxville. Later, after a move to Greensboro, NC, she worked at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC and they provided her with additional training in radiology at Baptist (Bowman Gray School of Medicine) Hospital, Winston Salem, NC after which she participated in their new nuclear medicine program.



Along with her first husband Tom Baker of Rutherfordton, NC, who survives her, Myra moved to Albany, GA and raised two daughters. Myra served as public affairs chair of the Georgia Federation of Women's Club and was president and public affairs director of The Junior Women's Club of Albany. A move to Bethesda, MD gave her the opportunity to continue her volunteer service through her daughters' schools and as president and public affairs chair of the Junior Women's Club of Chevy Chase, MD.



After her marriage to Richard Tutwiler, Myra worked at a financial recruiting firm where she created and led the temporary personnel placement division for businesses, nonprofits, research, and consulting firms in the Greater Washington area.



She later moved to Naples, FL and joined Wyndemere Country Club where she served on various committees. Her service on Wyndemere's Board of Directors ultimately led to her selection as the club's first woman president in 2003, as Wyndemere undertook the construction of its first fitness/wellness center and clubhouse renovation. She was currently serving on Wyndemere's Facility Planning Committee for an upcoming major renovation at the time of her death. Myra loved the fitness center and the game of tennis and played on Wyndemere's teams for many years forming lasting friendships.



Myra was devoted and actively committed to St. John's Episcopal Church in Naples. Myra spent six years as a board member, including four as a board chair, for the St. John's Shoppe outreach project, a boutique thrift shop featuring high-quality home furnishings, clothing, kitchenware, and accessories. All net profits from the Shoppe, operating on donations only, are given through the church as grants to local charities.



Myra was a gifted writer and artisan. She loved her needlepoint, knitting and sewing projects and created beautiful works of art and poetry, including her award-winning poem, "Georgia Pines". Myra will be dearly missed by her devoted family and many loving friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to NCH Baker Downtown Hospital, 350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102, with donations earmarked for patient services, aid and staff supplies in the Covid-19 and SICU and ICU wards. Myra and the family wish to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses for their passionate care.









