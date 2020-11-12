Myrna Lynn Keith
Corryton - Myrna Lynn Keith, age 79, of Corryton TN, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home. She was a lifelong member of Clear Springs Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Paris and Mary Albright and husband Ray Keith.
She is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Greg) McCloud, granddaughter Jessica (Drew) Housewright, grandson Travis McCloud, great grandchildren Carson and Lynleigh Housewright, Siblings Louise Russell, Betty Wilkerson, Maynard (Linda) Albright, Alfred Albright, Wilma Russell, Raymond (Vickie) Albright, Emett Albright, Pam (Bobby) Gill, and Teresa Hope.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Friends and Family will meet at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 8515 Thompson School Rd in Corryton, TN, on Saturday, November 14, at 1:45pm for a 2:00pm graveside service with Dr. Jerry Vittatoe and Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
