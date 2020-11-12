1/
Myrna Lynn Keith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Lynn Keith

Corryton - Myrna Lynn Keith, age 79, of Corryton TN, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home. She was a lifelong member of Clear Springs Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paris and Mary Albright and husband Ray Keith.

She is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Greg) McCloud, granddaughter Jessica (Drew) Housewright, grandson Travis McCloud, great grandchildren Carson and Lynleigh Housewright, Siblings Louise Russell, Betty Wilkerson, Maynard (Linda) Albright, Alfred Albright, Wilma Russell, Raymond (Vickie) Albright, Emett Albright, Pam (Bobby) Gill, and Teresa Hope.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Friends and Family will meet at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 8515 Thompson School Rd in Corryton, TN, on Saturday, November 14, at 1:45pm for a 2:00pm graveside service with Dr. Jerry Vittatoe and Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved