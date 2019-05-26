|
Myrtle Dupes Wilson
Knoxville, TN
Myrtle Dupes Wilson age 76 passed away May 23, 2019 at Beverly Park Place. Preceded in death by husband, Charles H. Wilson; daughter, Susan Wilson Haun; granddaughters, Madison and Reese Wilson; parents, Elmer and Nellie Donaldson Dupes; brothers, Edgar, Bill, Leroy and Lindy; sister, Juanita Cooper. Survived by daughters, Stacy (Randall) Veal and Janet Wilson; sons, Chuck (Diane) Wilson and Rusty Wilson; daughter-in-law, Stacie Templeton; grandchildren, Kailey, Emiley, Charlsey, Channing and Xavier; sisters, Mary Gentry and Doris Butler; brothers, Bud and Fred Dupes; several nieces and nephews. Friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday at Trentville Cemetery for an 11 am graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2019