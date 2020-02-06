Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Jane McClure


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Jane McClure Obituary
Myrtle Jane McClure

Knoxville - Myrtle Jane McClure age 90 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her residence. Myrtle was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and loved to read her Bible.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Boyd McClure; son, Hubert McClure; siblings: Elmer Harbin, I G Harbin, Ida Harbin, and Joshua Harbin.

Survived by her children, Martha (Cecil) Humphries, Boyd McClure, Jr., Wanda (Earl) Scates, and Teresa Tuck; daughter-in-law, Pam McClure; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Birchfield; brother, Charles Harbin; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dewey Brown, Rev. David Coffman and Rev. Danny Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -