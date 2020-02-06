|
|
Myrtle Jane McClure
Knoxville - Myrtle Jane McClure age 90 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her residence. Myrtle was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and loved to read her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Boyd McClure; son, Hubert McClure; siblings: Elmer Harbin, I G Harbin, Ida Harbin, and Joshua Harbin.
Survived by her children, Martha (Cecil) Humphries, Boyd McClure, Jr., Wanda (Earl) Scates, and Teresa Tuck; daughter-in-law, Pam McClure; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Birchfield; brother, Charles Harbin; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dewey Brown, Rev. David Coffman and Rev. Danny Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020