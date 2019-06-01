|
|
Myrtle Marie Carr
Knoxville, TN
Myrtle Marie Carr, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29th.
Myrtle's life began like so many of the women of her time. In 1957, she dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart and quickly began a family. First, Ricky was born, then Angie and David. She was a devoted young mother, but she was also ambitious and was an early example of a "career woman". A natural born leader, Myrtle typically ascended to supervisory and management positions. Most of her professional life was spent at the Levi Strauss & Company, where she found a professional home, impressed everyone around her, made lifelong friends, finally earned that diploma, and became the confident and capable woman she was born to be.
Although Myrtle's professional life was fulfilling and successful, she was above all else, a dedicated wife and mother, and in here later years, a treasured grandmother. To her children, she showed endless love and understanding, but also served as a model of integrity and strength. She was a true matriarch. As her children became adults and began raising families of their own, she became a cherished counselor. She was compassionate, empathetic, thoughtful and smart. She was a great listener who gave the best advise-always warm and never judgmental-and a wonderful friend. She kept her cookie jar and liquor cabinet stocked and her doors were always open to the next visitor.
She was a beautiful woman, full of fire and grit. She smiled and laughed easily, and filled every room she entered with energy and joy. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Her death comes nearly eleven years after a crippling stroke from which she never recovered. Although her family will miss her terribly, they are relieved that her body and mind have finally been restored.
Myrtle is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Maynard Crocket Keisling; sister, Dorothy Hickman; brother, Eugene Keisling; and beloved granddaughter, Jessica Carr.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Carr; brother, Jerry Keisling; children: Rick Carr (and Kathy), Angela Montsinger (and Vince), David Carr (and Darla); grandchildren: Maegan Carr Martin (and Jonathan), Stephanie Fuller (and Bruce), Jake Carr, Travis Montsinger, and Kayla Montsinger. Great-grandchildren include Monroe Martin, Alaric Fuller, August Martin, Olivia Fuller and Everett Carr.
Family will welcome friends on Sunday, June 2nd, 12pm-2pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919, with a service following at 2pm. Interment is at 3pm. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019