Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Myrtle Marie Fox Obituary
Spring City - Myrtle Marie Fox, age 80, passed away May 12, 2020 at Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center in Spring City, Tennessee. Born November 14, 1939 in Knoxville, she married George Franklin Fox, Sr, who preceded her in death September 2000.

As a housewife, Myrtle loved quilting, antiques and cats.

Myrtle is survived by her sister, Hazel Louise Stansberry Henry, sons George Fox Jr., Gary Fox, daughter Diann Fox, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Please join us celebrating her life Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Edgewood Cemetery, 860 South Gallaher View Rd., Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020
