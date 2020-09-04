1/1
Myrtle (Osborne) Nicely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle (Osborne) Nicely

Maynardville - Myrtle (Osborne) Nicely - 87 of Maynardville, went to be with the Lord, September 3, 2020. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by parents, Clella and Viola Osborne; husband, Cecil; daughter, Robin; granddaughter, LaVonda. Myrtle is survived by daughter, Vickie Ryder (David McCarroll) sons, Toney, Freddie (Shirley) and Calvin; siblings, Kenneth Osborne and Barbara Paul; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; and four great - great grandchildren. The family wishes to express special thanks to all the staff at Willow Ridge Center.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service to follow with Reverend Steve Ailor officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Myrtle Nicely. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Funeral
01:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Interment
02:00 PM
Milan Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved