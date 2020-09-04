Myrtle (Osborne) Nicely
Maynardville - Myrtle (Osborne) Nicely - 87 of Maynardville, went to be with the Lord, September 3, 2020. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by parents, Clella and Viola Osborne; husband, Cecil; daughter, Robin; granddaughter, LaVonda. Myrtle is survived by daughter, Vickie Ryder (David McCarroll) sons, Toney, Freddie (Shirley) and Calvin; siblings, Kenneth Osborne and Barbara Paul; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; and four great - great grandchildren. The family wishes to express special thanks to all the staff at Willow Ridge Center.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service to follow with Reverend Steve Ailor officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Myrtle Nicely. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net