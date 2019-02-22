|
N. Lynne Taylor, MD, FACP
Knoxville, TN
N. Lynne Taylor MD, FACP, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, February 14, 2019. Lynne was born in Fayetteville, TN February 13, 1955 to Ross and Nancy Locker Taylor. Dr. Taylor was a Knoxville physician and practiced at St. Mary's Medical Center, Summit Medical Group, and UT Medical Center. She was a fellow of the American College of Physicians. Upon graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas College, she became an x-ray technician at Donelson Hospital, where she continued to work while pursuing a degree in Chemistry from Tennessee Tech University. Lynne received her medical degree from The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN.
Lynne was known for her love of nature and cats. A supporter of UT athletics, she loved the Vols. She was a skilled quilter and enjoyed photography, knitting, and reading. She was kind and generous to her friends and family.
Dr. Taylor was preceded in death by her father, Ross Taylor of Nashville. Grandparents, EC and Beulah Locker, Francis and Minnie Taylor of Lincoln County, TN.
She is survived by her mother Nancy Taylor of Nashville, TN, sister, Carol (Charles) McAdams of Cleveland, MS, and brother Frank (Angie) Taylor of Murfreesboro, TN. She is also survived by nephews James (Erin) McAdams and Ross (Vessi) Taylor and nieces Kathryn McAdams (Kevin Meyerhoff) and Molly (Brian) Pulsipher.
Lynne received great pleasure from the many kindnesses extended to her during her illness. Special thanks to Dr. Anthony Charles and staff of the UT Cancer Institute for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1 at 5pm at Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley St. Knoxville, TN, with reception to follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church Street UMC music ministry or building fund. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2019