N. Wayne Bridge, Jr.
Knoxville - N. Wayne Bridge, Jr., of Knoxville, and formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Wayne was a US Army Veteran who proudly served during WWII and the Korean War and earned Purple Hearts for his service. He was of the Methodist Faith and also a member of Cherokee Lodge, Kerbela Shrine, and West Knox Shriners. He will always be remembered for generosity with his family and others in need.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte and his son, Nelson. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Cynthia Bridge Schober, Susan Anderson and husband John; daughter-in-law, Julia Gwen Bridge; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends.
An Interment & Military Honors will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 10:00am at Edgewood Cemetery, with Rev. Bruce Galyon officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to East Tennessee Honor Guard in his memory. Online condolences may be extended at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019