Nada G. Barkley
Knoxville - Nada G. Barkley age 84 of Knoxville, TN passed away on March 23, 2020. She was born in Cordele, GA on August 18, 1935 to Jimmy Lee and Mae Hardin Gaughf. She worked at Robins Air Force Base Mailroom.
Nada was the sister of Marnell Fowler (WW) of Douglas, Georgia and Jimmy F. Gaughf (Carolyn) of Cordele, Georgia.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jill Fuson of Knoxville, TN; Grandchildren, Michael Dunn of Cabot, Arkansas (Heather), Paul Young of Fairfield, California, Christopher A. Caven of Warner Robins, Georgia (Jasmine), Hai Thai of Oakley, California (Kimberly), Jana Washington of Toledo, Ohio (Joe), Amber Gianaro of Chattanooga, Tennessee (Louis); Great Grandchildren, Emma Dunn (14) of Beebe, AR, Alannia Williams (14) of Cabot, AR, Kelly Dunn (10) of Cabot, AR, Aurora Gianaro (8) of Chattanooga, TN, MacKenzie Caven (7) of Warner, Robins, GA, Ethan Taylor Thai (6) of Oakley, CA, Allison Marie Washington (5) of Toledo, OH, Madilyn Elizabeth Washington (4) of Toledo, OH, Aubree Caven (4) of Warner, Robins GA, Kaitlyn Riley Thai (4) of Oakley, CA, Taylor Jade Caven (2) of Warner Robins, GA, Briar Rain Gianaro (1 ½) of Chattanooga, TN, Twins: Benjamin Keith Washington and Jacob Allen Washington (both 10 months) of Toledo, OH, Eveleigh Caven (7 months) of Warner Robins, GA.
The burial will be in Warner Robins, Georgia at a later date. A Memorial Service will be in Knoxville, TN at a later date. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Barkley family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020