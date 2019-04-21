|
|
Nada Pearl Shelton Lay
Washburn, TN
Nada Pearl Shelton Lay, age 99, of Washburn passed away peacefully at home with her family on April 19, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and a devoted caregiver to her family. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lloyd H. Lay; mother and father, William and Gertie Shelton; five brothers, J.F. (Jay), Sydney, Leo, Lester, and Clyde; three sisters, Ruth Baker, Hazel Sharp, and Mary Cowden. Nada is survived by her sisters, Pauline Harrell and Lucille Shelton, all of Grainger County. Survived by her daughter, Pat and son-in-law, Norman Majors; daughter, Sharon Cox; son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Ellen Lay all of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Dawn Majors, Kristi Hurst, Lori Vittetoe, Holli Branson, and Whitney Greene; great grandchildren, Reid Hartsell, Greer Giffen, Jacob, Jeb, Millie Beth, and Madeline Hurst, J.D. Blackstock, Alex Vittetoe, Carlie and Kinslie Branson, and Joseph Greene IV. Several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her sister, Lucille Shelton who always provided comfort and care. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Monday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The service will follow with Rev. Colin Scearce and Rev. Travis Proffitt officiating. The graveside service will be 11 am Tuesday at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Washburn, TN. Pallbearers; Jacob Hurst, Reid Hartsell, Duane Harrell, J.D. Blackstock, Ralph Shelton, Jeb Hurst; honorary pallbearers, Jerry Sharp, Darrell Lay, Johnny Arnwine, and Alex Vittetoe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Hill Cemetery Association, c/o Tim Belk, 203 Elm Springs Ridge Rd., Washburn, TN 37888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019