Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Obituary

Nadien Trotter Brown, age 83, unexpectedly passed away on March 25, 2019. Nadien was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and prior to her late husband's passing, a devoted wife for many years. She was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan University, a dedicated, faithful employee of Emco Williams for more than 30 years, and an active member of Union Grove Methodist Church in Sevierville. Nadien will always be remembered for her warm smile, her joy for life, her love the Lord, her generous heart, and her ability to make a friend anywhere she went.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Glenn "E.G." Trotter, her mother Carolyn Pangle Trotter, her husband, William Douglas Brown, and her sister Noveita Wilson.

Nadien is survived and will be dearly missed by her children: Martin Douglas Brown and William Eric Brown; grandchildren: Trevor Brown, Kelsey Brown, Trotter Brown, Wyatt Brown, and Juliet Brown; great-grandchildren: Baylor Brown and Parker Brown; sister: Jeannine Mitchell; nieces and nephew: Connie Burlingham, Sondra Coffey, Greg Wilson, Karen Harper, Jennifer Wilson; and other extended family and friends.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28 from 4-6pm at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike. The Memorial Service will follow at 6:00pm. Nadien will be laid to rest privately at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of

flowers, consider a donation to Union Grove Methodist Church or pay forward an act of kindness in her memory. Online

condolences may be made at rosemorturary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
