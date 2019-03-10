|
|
Nadine Gilmore Cruze
Oak Ridge, TN
Nadine Gilmore Cruze - age 86, born to Ed and Lucy McGhee Gilmore, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. She was born in Grainger County and was a long term resident of Knoxville, and more recently Oak Ridge.
Nadine retired after 46 years of service at Oak Ridge Associated Universities. She was a member of West Haven Baptist Church and spent her life loving the Lord and helping people. She was a special person who was generous in many ways and will be missed immensely.
Nadine is reunited with her husband, James Malcolm Cruze; parents; sisters, Betty Lee Gilmore and Jane Forester; and brother, Jack Gilmore. She is survived by brother-in-law, Richard Forester, sister-in-law, Ida Gilmore; nephews, Rick Gilmore and family and David Forester and family; and niece, Jeanine Studley and family.
Per Nadine's wishes, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mission of Hope at 6030 Industrial Heights Dr., Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019