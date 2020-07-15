Nahimana Bonifasi
Knoxville - Nahimana Bonifasi, age 81, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Preceded in death by wife, Nsengimana. He is survived by 2 Sons and 2 Daughters in law, they respectively live in Burundi and Mozambique; 5 Daughters and 4 Sons-in-law. Two daughters and their husbands, and their children, live in Burundi. Three daughters, their husbands and children, live in Phoenix Arizona, Burlington Vermont and Bowling Green Kentucky. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren: A number of grandchildren and great grandchildren live or share residency with their parents in the above cities and countries. A funeral mass will be conducted at Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 10:00 AM Saturday July 18, 2020 with Fr William (Bill) McNeeley officiating. Interment will follow in Sharp Cemetery. Special thanks to the Burundian community of Knoxville, particularly the leaders and personal friends, for the moral, spiritual and financial support during this hardship. We are also very thankful to the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, to the Burundians and Africans in Phoenix Arizona, Bowling Green KY, Burlington VT and from many other parts of the country for their great support and compassion in this time. May our Lord Jesus bless you and protect you. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com
.