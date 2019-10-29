Services
Nan Tindell Obituary
Nan Tindell

Knoxville - Nan Tindell, age 79, of Knoxville, passed away October 25, 2019. Preceded in death by husband John C. Mynatt and daughter Tina Wilde. Survived by husband Farris Tindell, Sr.; children Tammy Bunting, Anthony Mynatt and Tonya Barnhart; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held 7:45PM Friday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, immediately following the 7PM memorial service for her daughter, Tina Wilde. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
