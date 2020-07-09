Nanabelle Flynn
Seymour - Nanabelle Baker Flynn, 97, surrounded by her loving family at home went to heaven on July 8, 2020. She was born June 17, 1923, in Louisville, Kentucky, while her dad was in seminary. She told many stories of her early childhood while in Kentucky. For example, since her dad was is seminary, he supplemented his income by working at the Ford Motor Company and preaching the gospel. In the winter her mother would warm blankets on the coal stove and place them around Nanabelle and her brothers as the family rode in a Model T to various churches. Her family returned to Knoxville when she was eleven. She was a 1941-B graduate of Knoxville High School and later graduated from Knoxville Business College. During her life she faced many challenges: she grew up in the Great Depression; she lived through WWll when her brother Warren was a POW in a German prison camp; and she lost her husband, the love of her life, to cancer at age 51. She faced every hardship, however, with grace and strength, and always remained faithful to her Lord. Nanabelle loved Dollywood where she watched her favorite gospel group the Kingdom Heirs. After twenty-five years of service, she retired from State Testing, located on the University of Tennessee campus where she attended every home football game until she was 92. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she was the matriarch of her family. She had a gift of making everyone feel special with her sweet smile and sparkling eyes. Known to her nieces and nephews as Aunt Belle, she was always asked to bring her chicken and dumplings and chocolate pies to every family gathering. A member of Valley Grove Baptist Church for 66 years, she loved attending Sunday School and worship services and did so for as long as she was able. Preceded in death by her husband, Wallace J. Flynn Jr.; her parents Rev. A.F. and Gertrude Tarwater Baker; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dott and Susie Baker, Warren and Helen Baker; sisters, Artha and Carolyn. Survived by her daughter, Diane (Joe) Rutherford; son, Eddie (Forinda) Flynn; daughter, Elaine (Mark) Heinrich; son, Wayne (Pat) Flynn; grandchildren, Jay (Marlo) Wright, Brandon (Lindsay) Flynn, Tara (Sam) Hinson, Ashli (Jason) Smith, Brad (Jessi) Flynn; great-grandchildren, Wes and Sam Wright, Hayden Flynn, Savannah Jessie, Elyza and Gavyn Flynn; brother-in-law Ralph Armstrong; and several special nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family will Receive Friends at Valley Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, July 11th from 4:00-6:00 pm. Funeral Service will begin at 6:00 pm, with Rev. Kenny Armstrong and Rev. Keith Vaughn officiating. We will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery for a Graveside Service on Sunday, July 12th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please honor Nanabelle with a donation to The Annie Armstrong Offering at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.