Nancie Henry
Maryville - Nancie Evelyn (Law) Henry, 79, of Maryville died peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Nancie was born in Maryville in 1939 to Beulah Mae (Tipton) and Gamble Law. She was a proud graduate of Maryville High School and briefly attended the Ringling College of Art and Design in Florida. In the early 1960s, Nancie and her husband, Robert (Bob) Henry, lived in the village of La Ferté-Alais in France, just outside Paris and loved telling stories about her time there. Nancie moved back to the States in advance of their first child's birth. She worked in customer service for Proffitt's, Wedding Wonderland, Maurice's, and finally at Home Depot.
Nancie is survived by her sister Jo Hill of Murfreesboro, her daughter Kimberly Henry of Knoxville, her son Bradley and daughter-in-law April Henry, her grandchildren Andy and wife Leslie Rader Henry, Cole Henry, and Samantha (Henry) and husband Branden Morton. She was predeceased by her ex-husband Bob, her brother Allen Law and his wife Betty Jo, and brother-in-law Bill Hill. Nancie has donated her body to the LMU Medical School. The Receiving of Friends will be held at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home in Maryville on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A brief service will follow.
Nancie loved to be on the go and to interact with her many pets and other animals in her neighborhood. To support both of those things for others in the community, please consider a donation to SMiles (Blount County Community Action Committee) https://www.blountcaa.org/donate/ to help support her favorite drivers or to the Blount County Animal Center https://www.blounttn.org/172/Monetary-Donations in lieu of flowers.
