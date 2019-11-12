Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Abbott


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Abbott Obituary
Nancy Abbott

Knoxville - Nancy Ellen Abbott - age 77 of Knoxville passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Nancy was born July 18, 1942 to Burl Joseph and Bertha Buhl Abbott. She attended Black Oak Heights Baptist Church where she was a member of the "Willing Worker" Sunday School Class. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Benny Abbott; and nieces, Susan and Julie Abbott. Survived by brothers, Johnny (Betty), Bobby Joe (Linda), Jerry (Gloria); sister, Carol (Bill) Pearce; sister-in-law, Deanna Abbott; best friend, Mary Hutchison; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the Courtyard Team for her care. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 2:45 PM on Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service with Johnny Abbott officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -