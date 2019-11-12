|
Nancy Abbott
Knoxville - Nancy Ellen Abbott - age 77 of Knoxville passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Nancy was born July 18, 1942 to Burl Joseph and Bertha Buhl Abbott. She attended Black Oak Heights Baptist Church where she was a member of the "Willing Worker" Sunday School Class. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Benny Abbott; and nieces, Susan and Julie Abbott. Survived by brothers, Johnny (Betty), Bobby Joe (Linda), Jerry (Gloria); sister, Carol (Bill) Pearce; sister-in-law, Deanna Abbott; best friend, Mary Hutchison; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the Courtyard Team for her care. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 2:45 PM on Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service with Johnny Abbott officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019