Nancy Alice VineyardKnoxville - The very beloved Nancy Alice Vineyard, age 74, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in her home. Nancy was preceded in death by: Father, Shafter Vineyard; Mother, Elsie Aileen Vineyard; Brother, Buzz Shafter Vineyard Jr.; Brother Thomas Gilbert Vineyard; Nephew Buzz "Bouncer" Vineyard III; Nephew Jeffrey Alan Vineyard; Daughter, Muffy Vineyard. Survivors include: Daughter Sophie Vineyard; Great-niece, Lauren Alicia Fields; Great-nephew, Chance Alan Vineyard; Great-nephew, Skyler Hayes Vineyard; Sister-in-law Mary Vineyard; Lauren's children K. Fields and Zoey Fields. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the West Hills Tennis Center, 865-357-0720, in Memory of Nancy Vineyard. Family will receive all friends from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion & Legacy Trail, 865-982-3730. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com