Nancy Ann Whitmore
Knoxville, TN
Nancy Ann Whitmore passed away at her home March 12, 2019. She was born October 22, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio. Nancy graduated from DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with unprecedented 4.6 gpa. She furthered her education by obtaining her Master's Degree in The Philosophy of Art and the Philosophy of Religion at the University of Freiburg, in Freiburg, Germany. Nancy was a professor in the Art Department at The Ohio State University and later in life pursued course work at University of Tennessee in medical ethics. Nancy was considered a professional artist (she was an expert in many area's of art), but gravitated to pottery when she moved to Tennessee and had her own studio. Nancy worked at Chapman Highway Walmart where she was a cashier and greeter in the lawn and garden department. She is survived by her sister, Susan Blackwood of Westerville, Ohio; nephew Jackson Blackwood, nieces, Kerry Scott (Aaron), Andrea Nichols; Kari Deutsch Siper (Ron) and nephew, Todd (Ann) Deutsch, great-nieces, Lexi Scott, Giovanna Mason,McKenzie Deutsch and Madi Deutsch. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Austin and Jane Adele Whitmore; brother, James Whitmore, Brother-in-law, James Blackwood and good friend Maxine Gray. She will be sorely missed by her friends, Bruce, Jack, Pam, Diane, Debbie, Stephen and Susan and all of her friends at Oasis (A Course in Miracles) and all her many friends wherever they may be. Nancy was a special lady and loved by many. The world won't be the same without her. I am certain Nancy would want to make a statement and Thank Pam Laton for her many many years of friendship.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019