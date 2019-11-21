|
Nancy Anne Colquitt
Knoxville - Nancy Anne Colquitt, age 83 of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Nancy was born on October 12, 1936 in Knoxville to Martha Doris Booker and Henry Lloyd Frye. She is a graduate of Central High School Class of 1954. She married her High School sweetheart Kenneth Colquitt. She and Ken were avid golfers and loved playing bridge with their friends. Nancy was the co-owner of Cigarette Service company with her sister Cindy Turnage and brother Richard Frye. After retirement she spent more time on the golf course honing her skills. Nancy won many awards in golf over the years including multiple club championships. Her first championship came at age 16 at Holston Hills Country Club when she won the junior club championship. Among other skills included a love for cooking which she excelled at. She is a dearly loved mother, wife, sister, grandmother and great grandmother and will be terribly missed.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Jerome Colquitt and her son Kenneth Lloyd Colquitt.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dr. Mark Colquitt and wife Melony, grandson, Bradley Colquitt and wife, Aimee and great grandson Callahan, granddaughter, Brittany Williams and husband Robert and great grandson Bennett, grandson, Gregory Colquitt, sister, Cindy Turnage, brother, Richard Frye and sister-in-law Glynis Frye, nephew, Keith, nieces, Kristin and Amy.
The family will receive friends between 1:30 to 3 PM on Sunday, November 24 with a service to follow at 3 PM in the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
Immediately after the service there will be a time for refreshments and fellowship at Milestones Event Center located next door to the funeral home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019