Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Nancy Bayless Edwards


1953 - 2019
Nancy Bayless Edwards Obituary
Nancy Bayless Edwards

Knoxville - Nancy Lynn Bayless Edwards of Halls Crossroads, age 65, passed away peacefully at her home on July 21, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and a graduate of Halls High School. She was a very loving and devoted grandmother. Nancy cherished time with her family and was a lifelong dog lover. She received great joy spending time with her pets. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Eugene Bayless, Sr., and Ruby Peterson Bayless and son-in-law Chase Cole. Survived by special friend Clifford McMahan; daughter Karri Cole (Gary E. Collins, Sr.); son Joshua Edwards (Krystina Hyde); brother C. Eugene Bayless, Jr. (Carol Bayless); grandchildren Zachary Munsey, Zane Cole, Zandon Cole, Wyatt Edwards, Gary E. Collins, Jr. Nancy is also survived by an extended family and many friends whom she loved. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pn Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm. Rev. Larry Woods will officiate. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 24 to July 25, 2019
