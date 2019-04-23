|
Nancy Blackburn Saggio
Lenoir City, TN
Nancy Blackburn Saggio, age 74, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Nancy was born on Sept. 3, 1944 in Carthage, TN to the late Barry and Anne Sutton. She attended Cokesbury United Methodist Church, and was retired from AAA of East Tennessee where she was the Director of Human Resources. She professed her life to Christ at an early age and enjoyed serving others as a grief counselor for those who lost a loved one. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her four grandchildren, camping with her husband Jon, and living life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Blackburn, and her parents Barry and Anne Sutton. Nancy is survived by her husband, Jon Saggio, her two children David Blackburn and Susanne Blackburn Nelms, Daughter -in-Law Andrea Radal Blackburn, Son-in-Law Tony Nelms and her four grandchildren Emma and Charlee Blackburn, McKensie and Will Nelms, as well as many loving friends. Family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Graveside service will be 10am Thursday at Steeke Cemetery in Loudon. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to in Memory of Nancy Blackburn Saggio.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019