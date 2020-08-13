Nancy Bookout
Knoxville - Nancy Bookout, age 93, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was a long time member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband Arthur Bookout, Sr. and daughter Susie Bookout.
Survivors include her children Arthur Bookout, Jr. and fiancé' Angie Human, daughters Faye Wilson and husband Kenneth and Janice Jennings, grandson Nicholas Wilson and wife Kim, granddaughter Amanda Graham, brother William E. Werts and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 2004 Amherst Rd., Knoxville, TN, 37921.
Due to Covid 19 the family will have a private graveside service at Berry Highland Memorial. There will be a Celebration of Nancy's Life at a later date. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
