Nancy Bracken
Knoxville - Nancy Bracken - age 102, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church, Knoxville for over 50 years. She was an active member of the Ossoli club, 9-Holers Golf Club at Holston Hills, Flower Lovers Garden Club, AARP, Altrusa, and the Sunshine Club. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Bracken; grandsons-in-law, Mark Jones and Troy Threet. Nancy is survived by her daughters Nancy Whedbee, Shirley Stanifer (Jim), and Carol Richards (Jim); grandchildren, Nancy Dailey (David), Adrianne Whedbee, Todd Stanifer (Terri), Shane Stanifer (Tammy), Angela Threet, Natalie, Bridgette, Larrissa, and Gabriel Orten; great grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Dailey, Kaila Stanifer Ingold (Trey), Tyler Stanifer (Alana), Chase and Carlee Stanifer, Kailey, Mason, Max, and Anna Kate Threet; sister Phyllis Schmidt, of Long Island, NY. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7:00 - 8:30 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Family and friends will gather at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel on Friday from 12:00 -12:30 to line up in procession for a 1:00 pm Graveside Service. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020