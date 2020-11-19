1/1
Nancy Burnett Harold
Nancy Burnett Harold

Powell - On Monday, November 16th, Nancy Burnett Harold decided it was time to give up her fight & meet her maker, and be able to dance again. She is no longer bound by her earthly body's limitations, and her soul is free to celebrate with her Heavenly Father, family, and her treasured animals. She is preceded in death by her mother & father, Evelyn & Upton Burnett, and her brother, Robert Burnett of Atlanta, Ga. She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Bill, and their beloved daughter, Evy (Harold) MacLeod (Son-in-law David MacLeod), loved cousins, precious nieces & nephews, and several friends considered family. Services will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Sunday, November 22nd from 5-7pm, with service to follow. Graveside service will be on Monday at Doty's Chapel Cemetery in Afton, TN at 1:00pm. Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
