Nancy Carol Smart
Powell - Nancy Carol Smart, age 77 of Powell, passed away on August 3, 2019 at her home. Nancy was a longtime member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church in Powell.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Bradley, Sr.; mother, Dixie Bradley; brother, James Bradley, Jr.; sisters, Sue Davidson, Joan Mock and Ann Summers. She is survived by her husband, Allen Smart; daughter, Lisa Nance of Powell, Tennessee; brother, George Bradley of Virginia; brother-in-law, Newell Mock of Florida; sister-in-law, Alice Scarbrough and husband Robert of Powell, Tennessee; numerous nieces, nephews and special winter friends from her winter home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Per her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. She will be interred at a later date with her longtime pal Little Ressi at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. "It has been a great journey. Eternal life has now begun. Rejoice and may God Bless,"
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019