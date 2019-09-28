|
Nancy Carroll Brooks, RN
Knoxville - Nancy Carroll Brooks, RN (87) passed on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Shannondale Health Care Center after an extended illness. She was of the Baptist faith. Nancy was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked most of her career as the night Nursing Supervisor, first at St. Mary's, and then coming to Parkwest in 1973, where she worked until her retirement in 1996. She cherished being a great leader and mentor to many nurses over the years. She is preceded in death by her parents Clarice and Noble Brooks, and her sister, Barbara Clemons. She is survived by devoted friend Rhonda Crabtree, and dear friends that were like sisters to her, Ethel Heffner and Robbie Showalter (both of Reading, PA). She is also survived by her niece, Barsha Whaley; two nephews, Noble Clemons and Walter Clemons (all of Knoxville); and many great nieces and nephews.
Please no flowers. As many of you know, Nancy did not like flowers at funerals, and would prefer that you instead use that money to take your family out for a fun evening.
A simple Remembrance Ceremony will be held at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm. If you have a special memory or a story that you wish to share about Nancy, please plan to share it at the service.
