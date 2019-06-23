Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Clanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Clanton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Clanton Obituary
Nancy Clanton

Knoxville - Nancy Carolyn Spickard Clanton, age 77, of Knoxville, died June 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, David Thomas Clanton. She is survived by her children: sons Thomas and Richard; daughters Teresa, Nancy and Karen; daughter-in-law Marites Clanton; seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and her very dear friend Zelda McMahan. The family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Tuesday June 25, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now