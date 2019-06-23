|
Nancy Clanton
Knoxville - Nancy Carolyn Spickard Clanton, age 77, of Knoxville, died June 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, David Thomas Clanton. She is survived by her children: sons Thomas and Richard; daughters Teresa, Nancy and Karen; daughter-in-law Marites Clanton; seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and her very dear friend Zelda McMahan. The family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Tuesday June 25, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary available at www.rosemortuary.com.
