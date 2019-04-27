Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fountain City United Methodist
212 Hotel Rd
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Fountain City United Methodist
212 Hotel Rd
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
Nancy Cloud Obituary
Cloud, Nancy Vannoy, 83 of Knoxville, passed away April 24, 2019. She was a long-time member of Fountain City United Methodist Church and a member of the Christian Home Builders Sunday School Class.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Nelle Vannoy; daughter, Rebecca Jane Cloud; brothers, Fred, Jim, Claude and Tip; sisters, Betty, June, Norma, and Lorene.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William W. Cloud; son, Mark Cloud and wife Karen; grandson, Wesley Cloud; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5-7pm with a 7pm funeral service at Fountain City United Methodist Church, Knoxville. Graveside service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 1pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Knoxville. Donations may be made in her name to Fountain City United Methodist Church.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cloud family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019
