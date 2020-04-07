|
Nancy E. Johnson
Adolphus - Nancy E. Johnson, 67, of Adolphus, KY and formerly of Maryville, TN passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She retired from Kramer Rayson LLP in 2018 and moved to Kentucky to be with her daughter and her family. Nancy was born and raised in Maryville and attended Everett High School. She was an Army veteran having service as an MP. Throughout her life, she traveled to many states and was able to see much of this great country. Some of her greatest joys were spending time with her daughter, her little buddy (her grandson, Travis), her family and her cats. She loved to sew, quilt, craft, spend time in her flower beds, watch her birds and take drives through Cades Cove. She also enjoyed reading and going to early Sunday morning matinee movies with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Bethany Meador and husband, Kevin, Adolphus, KY; Her grandson: Travis Meador; 2 sisters: Candy Daugherty (Joe) and Trudy McGill; 1 brother: Jerry Ogle; A niece: Katlin Cooke; 3 nephews: Kent McGill, Scott McGill and Stephen McGill; Several great nephews, a great niece, a great great nephew, a great great niece and wonderful friends, many from Kramer Rayson.
Per mom's request, we will not be holding a funeral home service. She asked that we have a celebration of life for her in Cades Cove. Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, we cannot do that at this time. Once we are able to do so, friends and family will be notified of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter or sponsor an animal adoption. www.goadfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020