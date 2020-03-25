|
Nancy Elaine Mellon, age 68, passed away peacefully and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Nancy is survived by her loving family. Brother, Thomas E. Mellon (Gerri), sisters, Vivian Faye Mellon Coauette (Richard) and Sharon A. Mellon Bosworth (James). In addition, other members of her surviving family are nieces, Kimberly Taylor (Tim) and Jennifer Scott (Chris); two nephews, James (Jimbo) Bosworth (Stacey), Collin Bosworth (Britt). Great-nephew, Matthew and great-nieces, Elizabeth Fulton( John) and Kaleigh (Kayla); Two Great-great-nephews, Lexington and Paxton Fulton.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Albert James, and Georgia Lee Mellon.
Nancy grew up in Knoxville where she attended Carson Newman College. She also received master's degrees in early childhood development and elementary education. Nancy made her home in Queens, New York. After following her love as an educator of children for many years, she worked at Highland Avenue Church for more than 20 years in the finance department and attended services there. Nancy was devoted to her church and her church family. When she wasn't working she spent her time visiting the sick and was an encouragement to all who knew her. She will be forever loved and fondly remembered by family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. The service is private due to COVID-19 and our desire to ensure a safe environment for all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Highland Avenue Church in New York at a future date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020