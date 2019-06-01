|
|
Nancy Elizabeth (Betty) Frye
Knoxville, TN
Nancy Elizabeth Frye (Betty), age 100, born on July 2, 1918 in Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday May 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph V. and Minnie Frye; and brothers, Paul and Joseph Frye. She is survived by loving nieces, Cheryl Frye Morris, Vickie Frye Dowling (John), Gail Frye Winter (Bobby), Becky Frye, and Trudy Frye Strange (Lynn); eleven great-nieces and nephews; twenty-four great-great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-great-nieces and nephews; several cousins; and special friend, Cassandra Vanhooser. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. She was known by all for her loving and happy attitude in every aspect of life. She was a very gifted seamstress and at one time was Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star. She also taught five year olds in Sunday School for twenty-five years at 5th Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from Home Federal Bank where she served as Vice President. The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Trinity Hills who went above and beyond and U.T. Hospice for their support and care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church. The family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Sunday June 2, 2019, at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with Dr. Sean White officiating. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019