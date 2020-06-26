Nancy Elizabeth SmithKnoxville - Nancy Elizabeth Smith,56, passed away June 23, 2020 at home with her family following a long battle with cancer. Many admired that she fought with great dignity and grace, and she inspired all whose lives she touched.Born in Norton, Virginia to Sam and Juanita "Nita" Smith, Nancy grew up in Knoxville where she attended The University of Tennessee, graduating with honors. Her career led her to Delaware and later to West Virginia, where she obtained her master's degree in Accounting from West Virginia University,Charleston. After her father passed away in 2009, she returned to Knoxville to be by her mother's side.She worked as an auditor and later as a pharmaceutical representative for Bristol Myers Squibb, retiring after 25 years. Always driven and hardworking, her retirement did not last long and soon she was back to work as a financial advisor for Raymond James.As a child Nancy loved to dance, a passion that she carried with her into adulthood. She particularly enjoyed Zumba dance and trained to be an instructor. While living in New Jersey, she even performed with her Zumba class at a professional basketball game.Following in the footsteps of her parents, she was very philanthropic throughout her life. She gave her time to Wesley House and The Guild of The Knoxville Museum of Art, as well as other organizations throughout the years. She was recognized by Bristol Myers Squibb with a national award for her philanthropic spirit. She loved animals and advocated for shelter dogs and cats. Her own shelter dog, Lilly, was with her until her passing. She was her family's biggest cheerleader, and faithfully championed the pursuits and interests of her nieces and nephews. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed deeply by all.She is preceded in death by her parents Sam & Nita Smith. She is survived by her brothers Bruce Smith, Mark Smith (Tina), and Sam Smith; nieces and nephews Mark Smith II, Lynna Smith, Catherine Ensworth (Frank), Logan Nichelson, Elizabeth Smith, and Chloe Smith; great nephew Adriean.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Manna House, 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee,37922.The family will have a private graveside service in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.