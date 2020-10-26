1/1
Nancy Ellen Fonde Lambert
Nancy Ellen Fonde Lambert

Nancy Ellen Fonde Lambert, born on May 26, 1935, passed away on October 24, 2020 in her hometown of Maryville, Tennessee. Preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Keith Fonde, sister Phyllis Fonde Hill-Roberts, nephew Rick Hill, numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law including Thelma Lambert Farmer, cousins and several Lambert family nieces and nephews. Nancy is survived by her husband Gene Farris Lambert and sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Denise Lambert of Maryville, Billy and Lisa Lambert of Knoxville and Keith and Kathy Lambert of Maryville; her eight grandchildren, Shay Trembley (John), Michelle Lambert, Christopher Lambert (Riley), Renee Hammett (Matthew), Matthew Lambert (Megan), Sara Hughes (Woodrow), Tina Waggoner (Thomas) and Thomas Lambert (Chrissy Hopson) and her nine great-grandchildren Grace Dunn and Owen Trembley, Caden and Isaiah Brock, Rex Wiseman, Davis, Eva and Brett Hammett and Ada Waggoner; nieces, Sarah Hill Gray (Chris) of Marietta, Georgia, Martha Hill Dugger (Lee) of Asheville, North Carolina and numerous Lambert family nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eddie and Nancy Lambert of Rogersville, Tennessee; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and first cousins D. Porter Spangler of Winter Park, Florida and John E. "Jack" Spangler of Apopka, Florida. The family is thankful for the comfort provided to her during her final months by Joyce Lowe, Morningview Village and Asbury Place in Maryville. A private family service will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home of Maryville, Tennessee is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable gift in Nancy Lambert's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial Giving, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
