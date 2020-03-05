|
Nancy Gail Atchley Bassett
Morristown - Nancy Gail Atchley Bassett, age 79, of Morristown, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Nancy was born in Knoxville on May 30, 1940. She graduated from Central High School in Knoxville and attended the University of Tennessee. She then went to work at U.T. in the College of Business. Nancy met and married her husband, William H. Bassett, Jr. in Knoxville. He was her devoted spouse for fifty-four years. They were blessed with one daughter, Julia, and one son, Eric. A good and faithful servant of the Lord, she played and taught the piano and organ and played for more than twenty-five years at the First Christian Church in Morristown. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Zella Mae Atchley. She is survived by her husband, William H. Bassett, Jr.; and children, Julia and Eric. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th at the First Christian Church in Morristown. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the church with Rev. Lamar Garrason and Rev. Drew Menizer officiating. Family and friends will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8th at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the First Christian Church in Morristown or to the Hamblen County Animal Shelter. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020