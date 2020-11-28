Nancy Gossage
Loudon - Nancy Caroline (Brown) Gossage - Age 77 of Lebanon and formally of Loudon, passed away, Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born to the late John W. and Mary Lydia (Shirk) Brown in Loudon Tennessee, Nancy was a graduate of Loudon High School. She attended MTSU and enjoyed a long career with AT&T. Nancy enjoyed quilting, pencil art, and was a fan of game shows, especially Family Feud. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Johnson. Nancy is survived by her children, Sherry Anglea, Waverly, TN, Shane Gossage and girlfriend Judy Hughes, Mount Juliet, TN and Charmen and husband, Dale Collis, Loudon; 10 grandchildren, Mandy, Lindy, Daniel, Austin, Lindsay, Ethan, Paisley, Samantha, Nick, and Brianna; 12 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jade, Jace, Chili, Airon, Nevaeh, Jalen, Mason, Addlee, Stevie, Zander and Weslynn; siblings, brother and sister in-law, John L. "Injun" Brown (Willie), Lenoir City, sisters and brothers in-law, Joyce (Tom) Lusby, Loudon, Linda and (Dr. Jim) Evans, Loudon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services honoring and remembering Nancy Gossage will be held 2:30 PM Monday, November 30th in McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Keith Wilkerson and Rev. Brian Courtney officiating. Entombment to follow in Lakeview Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 Monday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. Please wear your mask and respect social distancing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgillclick.com