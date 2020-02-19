|
Nancy Harris Pierce
Knoxville - On Sunday February 9, 2020 Nancy Harris Pierce of Knoxville was called to her new heavenly life. She was surrounded by family as God prepared a home for her.
She was born in Overton County, TN to Luther and Margaret Harris. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Ira S. Pierce M.D., sisters Betty Rogers and Susan Pangle. Nancy and Ira leave behind a family community of four children, Ira (Zander and Liz), Margaret (Jean and Brian), Walt (Harris and Julianne) and Katie (Mike).She was also Granny to 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Granny Nancy loved and served others as a Registered nurse delivering babies, caring for the elderly and everyone in between. She also treated animals, grew gardens, camped, traveled, dyed wool, hooked rugs, painted, told stories and prayed for all in love.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering to remember Nancy's life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Colonial Heights UMC, 6321 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.
In lieu of flowers please support in memory of Nancy.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020