Nancy Henson
Knoxville - Nancy Mae Frye Henson - age 58 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Member of Portland Street Baptist Church. She loved church. Nancy was a singer/song writer who was a regular on the Cas Walker show. Preceded in death by husband, Perry Craig Henson; parents, Jack J. and Wanda Katherine Frye; and siblings, Shirley Bennett, Sally Thomas, Larry Thomas, Bill Thomas, Carl Thomas, Kathy Beaver, and Jackie Frye. Survived by children, Jeremy (Jessica) Lynch, Jenny Mae Frye, Jarred Craig Henson (Kenneth Nichols); grandchildren, Jordan Lynch, Justin Lynch, Calena Anderson, Leecia Maeleigh, Brison Maeson, Syrica Ahmaea; siblings, Gary Thomas, and Emma Crowe-Frye; and many additional family members. Private graveside services will be at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020