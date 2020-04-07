Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Henson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Henson Obituary
Nancy Henson

Knoxville - Nancy Mae Frye Henson - age 58 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Member of Portland Street Baptist Church. She loved church. Nancy was a singer/song writer who was a regular on the Cas Walker show. Preceded in death by husband, Perry Craig Henson; parents, Jack J. and Wanda Katherine Frye; and siblings, Shirley Bennett, Sally Thomas, Larry Thomas, Bill Thomas, Carl Thomas, Kathy Beaver, and Jackie Frye. Survived by children, Jeremy (Jessica) Lynch, Jenny Mae Frye, Jarred Craig Henson (Kenneth Nichols); grandchildren, Jordan Lynch, Justin Lynch, Calena Anderson, Leecia Maeleigh, Brison Maeson, Syrica Ahmaea; siblings, Gary Thomas, and Emma Crowe-Frye; and many additional family members. Private graveside services will be at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -