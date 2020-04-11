|
|
Nancy Jean Upchurch Townsend
Knoxville - Nancy Jean Upchurch Townsend age 82, of Knoxville, peacefully passed went home to be with Jesus on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was a longtime member of Lincoln Park and later Salem Baptist Church where she enjoyed participating in church activities and was a dedicated choir member. Along with her late husband of 60 years, Eddie Townsend, her life revolved around church and family. She cherished family gatherings especially Christmas Holidays. She was also preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Jean Upchurch. She is survived by daughters, Cindy (Mark) Lusby, Lisa (Ralph) Sibley; son, Brian Townsend and his girlfriend (Paula); sister, Kay (Jim) Main; brother-in-law, Larry (Debbie) Townsend; grandchildren, Christa Conley, Matthew Lusby, Travis Jones, Brett Jones, Trey Townsend, Garrett (Taylor) Townsend, Melissa (Sam) Alley, Molly (Violin) Turcan, Ryan Wagner, and Brenee Wagner; nine great grandchildren and one on the way; and several special nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Lusby, Travis Jones, Brett Jones, Trey Townsend, Garrett Townsend, Ryan Wagner, Sam Alley, and Violin Turcan. Due to ongoing concerns with COVID19 there will be a private graveside at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Rev. Toby Everett officiating. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020