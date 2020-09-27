Nancy Jo Longmire
Knoxville - Nancy Jo Norton Longmire, age 85, of Knoxville passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, September 25, 2020. She was an employee of Beaver Dam Baptist Church Child Care for many years, at one time as director. She retired at the age of 76. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Don; her parents, Elmer and Edith Norton; and father and mother-in-law, Kyle and Glynn Longmire. She is survived by her children, Andy (Sue) Longmire, Donna Longmire, and Amy (Lynn) Davis; brother, R. Franklin (Jane) Norton and sister, Dotti Jordan; grandchildren, Jacob (Connie), Samantha (Steve), David, Kyle, Rachel, Jon (Emily), and Susanna; and several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel with a celebration of life immediately following at 6:00 pm. Friends and family will meet at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Phone: 865-688-2331.