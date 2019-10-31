|
Nancy Jo (Beeler) Matlock
Knoxville - Nancy Jo (Beeler) Matlock born March 17, 1933 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of Berney B. and Marguerite Dellinger Beeler. Nancy graduated from Knoxville Central High School in 1951 and Carson Newman College in 1955. She worked as Director of Religious Education at Calvary Baptist Church and then Smithwood Baptist Church. Nancy married William S. Matlock, Jr. on July 1, 1961. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors; Husband, Bill Matlock, Sister; Helen Beeler Parris (Cleston). Niece; Jeanne Knight (Bill), great-niece; Kristen Bullock (Justin), Great nephew; Bryan Knight (Emily), great great niece; Genevieve Grace Bullock. The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel Rev. Charley McGill officiating and music will be provided by Rev. Bob Robinson.. Entombment to follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers; Bill Knight, Bryan Knight, Justin Bullock, Jeff Love, Greg Atchley and Paul Raines. Honorary pallbearers; Russell Richardson and Jerry Richardson. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019