Nancy Juanita Frye
Washburn - Nancy Juanita (Wolfenbarger) Frye - age 90 of Washburn, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home. She faithfully attended Central View American Christian Church in Washburn.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Jack Frye; and infant children, Diane and Danny; parents, Corum Wolfenbarger and Alta Coffey. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Brenda Oliver of Washburn; sons, Randy (Tina) Frye and David (Diane) Frye; grandchildren, Delena (Ronald) Kitts of Luttrell, Tony Oliver and special friend Elana of Washburn, Melissa (Clyde) Mahan and Tessa (Michael) Perkins all of Washburn, and Gage (Brittney) Frye of Corryton; great grandchildren, Cassandra, Whitney, Cole, Lyric and Sawyer; great great grandchild, Grace; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jerry Epperson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 to go in procession to Frye Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Juanita Frye. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019